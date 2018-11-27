Leaders of the G20, the world’s biggest economies, will meet between November 30 to December 1 in Argentina, with climate change, and the trade war between Washington and Beijing at the top of the agenda.

The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have been waging an escalating trade war as US President Donald Trump vows to protect domestic industry as part of his "America First" philosophy.

Trump has cast his G20 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a deadline for Beijing to lessen trade barriers or face even more intense pressure.

The Group of 20, a club formed a decade ago amid the economic crisis, accounts for 85 percent of global economic output.

But the host of the summit, Argentina, says it is hoping to find agreement on improving global stability, even if deep disagreements remain.

'Rational and positive outlook'

Buenos Aires says the meeting should stress the importance of trade itself, at a time that the former consensus against protectionism breaks down.

"We are putting a focus on the situation of trade, just to make sure that it grows, that it is stable and that this vision is shared by the principal actors," Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said last week.

Faurie played down the importance of any final statement, quipping, "Sometimes we do such lengthy documents that people are a little bit lost in their reading."

But he said a draft proposal by Argentina, which was still being hammered out, was "reasonable" and would emphasise stability as part of a "rational and positive outlook" on trade.

Two other major summits this year, of the Group of Seven industrialised democracies and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, both ended without customary joint statements.

Faurie said Argentina, an emerging economy and the first South American host of the G20, was in a position to offer a "fresh approach" to world leaders.

On Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump will have a dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 gathering and also held open the possibility that the two countries would reach a trade deal.

"There is a good possibility that we can make a deal and he is open to it," Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, told a press briefing, referring to Trump.

Symbolic reconciliation between Argentina and Britain

The G20 will also be historic in marking symbolic reconciliation between Argentina and Britain, which went to war in 1982 over British-ruled islands in the South Atlantic known as the Falklands to Britain and the Malvinas to Argentina.

In attending the summit, Theresa May will be the first sitting British prime minister to visit Buenos Aires since the war. Tony Blair briefly visited Argentina in 2001 when he crossed the Brazilian border at magnificent Iguacu Falls.

Faurie said Argentina was committed to working more closely with Britain from trade to environmental preservation to better connecting Argentina to the islands, whose nearly 3,000 people are culturally linked to Britain.

Argentina is leading the summit just as the other two Latin American members of the G20, Brazil and Mexico, go through presidential transitions in which the countries are shifting sharply to the right and left respectively.