Moscow and Kiev have been beating war drums ever since Russia seized two Ukrainian Navy ships and a navy tugboat along with 23 crew members on Sunday in the Sea of Azov off Crimea.

The Ukrainian vessels had been trying to enter the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea via the narrow Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from the Russian mainland. Crimea, on the western shore, is now controlled by Moscow, the eastern shore is Russian territory, and the northern shore is controlled by Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the confrontation, with Moscow blaming the three naval vessels of illegally entering its waters and not responding to calls and warning shots from its maritime border patrol boats.

On the other hand, Kiev says the vessels were heading to the Sea of Azov in line with international maritime rules and had informed the Russians about their entry.

Relations between the two countries are still raw following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in the aftermath of violent clashes between opposition protesters and government security forces that saw the ouster of then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovyc earlier in February the same year.

Another bone of contention between the two sides has been Russia’s backing for a pro-Moscow insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Another angle of the crisis is the domestic implications in both countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed Kiev for what he described as a "provocation," adding that "Ukraine had undoubtedly hoped to get additional benefits from the situation, expecting the US and Europe to blindly take the provocateurs' side."

The stand-off in the Azov Sea is more combustible now than at any time in the past four years as Ukraine has rebuilt its armed forces, previously in disarray, and has a new generation of commanders who are confident and have a point to prove.

Kateryna Kruk, a Ukrainian journalist and political analyst, told TRT World, "Ever since the war has broken out in 2014, Ukraine has seen numerous proofs that Russia is capable of going far and war isn't something the Russian leadership is looking to prevent as they seek to bring Ukraine back into its influence."

"We already have more than 10,000 people killed and millions of internally displaced persons due to the Russian aggressive actions in Ukraine. So Ukraine's position is to avoid any further loss."

Citing thea Russian buildup of military forces along its border, Ukraine imposed martial law, something the country has not done even during the worst of the 2014 fighting in the east.

The number of Russian units deployed along the Ukraine-Russian border has "grown dramatically," while the number of Russian tanks has tripled, Petro Poroshenko said, citing intelligence reports but giving no precise timescale for the buildup.

"After an incident which happened in the Azov Sea we had to ensure that Ukrainian armed forces would be able to repel an attack in case of a full-fledged land invasion. These [Russian] tanks were not withdrawn yet,” the president said in an interview with national television.