Nine more Ukrainian sailors captured during Sunday's confrontation with Russia in a strait next to Crimea have been sent to jail for two months by a Russian court.

A total of 24 Ukrainian servicemen, including two security service agents, were arrested on Sunday, when three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea tried to enter the Kerch Strait to reach the Sea of Azov.

Yesterday, 12 of them were sentenced to months in custody.

Today, nine more were jailed, while pre-trial restrictions for three remaining sailors are not defined as they had been injured during the clash, hospitalised and could not be produced before the court.

Russia and Ukraine have been at loggerheads since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea after a controversial referendum.

The UN General Assembly viewed the annexation as illegal.

Ukraine has also blamed the Kremlin for separatist violence in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it had sent Moscow a diplomatic note in protest at the "illegal" detention of 24 of its sailors.

"We repeated a categorical demand to the Russian side to immediately release the captured citizens of Ukraine from custody and ensure their safe return to their homeland," the statement said.

Putin says Poroshenko boosting popularity

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of orchestrating a naval "provocation" in the Black Sea at the weekend in order to boost his flagging popularity ratings before an election next year.

The episode has raised fears in the West of a wider conflict between the two countries and Kiev has since introduced martial law in parts of the country, saying it fears a possible Russian invasion.