The US and Britain have reached a deal on a new open skies aviation agreement to govern air travel after the UK exits the European Union, the two governments said on Wednesday.

The deal “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US and maintaining choice and good value travel,” the British government said in a statement.

The biggest concern has been over post-Brexit bilateral rules that would require airlines to have substantial US or British ownership.

That posed a problem for British airlines with significant EU ownership.

The agreement will allow them to continue existing operations under the EU-US open skies deal.

A US State Department official confirmed late on Wednesday it had completed talks on the agreement that will take effect after Brexit.

“The text meets the US objectives of a smooth transition in the transatlantic aviation market post-Brexit and increased market access for US carriers,” the official said.