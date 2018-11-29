Sri Lanka's parliament on Thursday agreed to cut the budget of the Prime Minister's office, a move designed to hinder disputed premier Mahinda Rajapaksa whose supporters boycotted the vote amid a weeks-long political crisis that shows no sign of ending.

Lawmakers opposed to Rajapaksa, who has lost two no confidence votes in parliament, regard his administration as illegitimate and say he should not be able to use government money for his day-to-day expenses.

"This means the prime minister will be dysfunctional. We will bring a similar motion tomorrow to cut down the expenditure of all other ministers," said Ravi Karunanayake, the former finance minister who proposed Thursday's motion which passed 123 to none in the 225-member parliament.

Thursday's vote comes more than a month after President Maithripala Sirisena triggered the crisis by ousting former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Rajapaksa, who was then in turn sacked by parliament.

Rajapaksa loyalists said Thursday's vote is illegal because there is a pending court case over whether an attempt by Sirisena to dissolve parliament on November 9 is constitutional. The court is set to rule on that issue next week.