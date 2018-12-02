It is normal for motorists at traffic signals in most Indian cities to come across children knocking on their car window panes or tapping two-wheeler riders on their shoulders asking for charity.

The point is not whether the motorists oblige the children but the question is: what are the children doing on the streets instead of playing or studying like many others in their age group do?

Reflecting this grain of reality are statistics from a well-respected global initiative revealing the larger picture that India accounts for one-third of the world’s children with stunted growth. This, while sobering, does not really surprise given the social inequity that continues to plague the country despite advances on several fronts. For example, the country belongs to the exclusive global nuclear club, and is a favoured destination among nations wanting to send satellites to space using Indian rockets and a world leader in information software technology.

In a country like India, with all its modern trappings and a certain sense of pride in its development since independence 70 years ago, it is difficult to reconcile the image of an aspiring superpower with the undeniable reality at the traffic signals.

For the privileged motorist at the traffic signal, the presence of children begging for money is a daily normal occurrence, taken for granted and something that has always been part of the landscape. But the reality is grim. According to the Indian National Human Rights Commission, some 300,000 children are forced to beg across the country.

The 2018 Global Nutrition Report released earlier this week therefore serves to show Indians, especially those with a self-inflated perception of the country’s economic development and social modernity, a reality that no government has been able to address effectively so far.

According to the report, the findings of which were released on November 29, some 46.6 million Indian children suffer from stunted growth. And the reason for this is mainly due to malnutrition. The scale of the problem dwarfs the nearest competitor which is Nigeria currently with 13.9 million children with stunted growth, a distant second.

India has notched up another “achievement” too – it has the highest number of 'wasted', or emaciated, children in the world at 25.5 million.

The report says that the children suffering from malnutrition and consequently suffering from stunted growth and wasting are spread across the country in varying numbers and both in urban and rural areas. Not surprisingly, more of the affected children are found in rural areas.

At the time of independence in 1947 India, under British rule, was wracked by extensive inequality in society, extending into economics and politics. Society was highly feudal with a social hierarchy marked by caste divisions and discrimination on a massive scale.