A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday issued an order preventing Mahinda Rajapaksa from as acting as prime minister and holding cabinet meetings, the latest twist to a political drama gripping the South Asian country.

The island has been in crisis since President Maithripala Sirisena replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with Rajapaksa in October, and then issued an order dissolving parliament and called for a general election.

Sirisena's decisions have prompted legal challenges and on Friday the Appeal Court began a hearing a petition signed by 122 legislators that challenges Rajapaksa's authority to hold office after he lost two no-confidence votes last month.

"An interim order is granted against the first respondent functioning as the prime minister...also issuing interim order against 30 other respondents functioning in their offices," judge Preethipadhman Surasena said.

Rajapaksa and his cabinet ministers have been asked to appear in court on December 12, the judge added.

A spokesman for Rajapaksa was not immediately available for comment.