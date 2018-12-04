Shipping traffic has resumed to and from Ukraine's ports on the Sea of Azov following a standoff with Russia, a Ukrainian minister said Tuesday.

Commercial ships were moving through the Kerch Strait linking the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said.

Omelyan, who accused Russia last week of blocking Ukrainian cargo trying to pass through the strait, said Tuesday that the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol have been "partially unblocked" thanks to a "stern international response."

Russia, however, insisted that it never blocked vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait and that any possible disruptions were linked to bad weather.

Meanwhile, Russia has taken centre-stage at NATO Tuesday as allied foreign ministers meet to debate ways to dissuade Moscow from destabilising Ukraine and encourage it to respect a landmark Cold-war era nuclear treaty.

NATO's support for Ukraine

Noting that Ukraine isn't a member of the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies already "provide strong political support and strong practical support."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his NATO partners will hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin as Kiev seeks international support for its Black Sea confrontation with Russia.

Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian navy vessels in the Black Sea near the Russia-occupied Crimea on Nov. 25. The vessels and the crews were captured.

Speaking before the meeting, Stoltenberg urged Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors and ships and allow freedom of navigation and unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov.

But it is unclear what more NATO would do beyond the sea patrols and air policing it already does in the region.

The US and its allies have condemned what they described as unjustified use of force by Russia and urged it to release the ships and their crews.

NATO allies have helped modernise Ukraine's armed forces and boosted their presence in the Black Sea over the last year, with more ships deployed in the region and more air policing. Three NATO allies on the Black Sea — Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey — are also taking individual measures.

NATO nations, individually and through the EU, have also imposed economic and other sanctions on Russia since it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, but there is little appetite among the allies to broaden those measures.

In any case, Russia remains defiant. Despite NATO launching its biggest military buildup in Europe since the Cold War, Russia's actions near the Sea of Azov last weekend demonstrate that the increased allied presence won't deter its aims in eastern Ukraine.

