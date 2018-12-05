Fifteen migrants died and 10 others survived 11 days at sea after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Tuesday, citing the survivors.

The migrants had set off for Italy from the city of Sabratha, west of Tripoli, but their vessel overturned and they came ashore in Misrata some 270 kilometres (170 miles) east of their departure point, said Red Crescent spokesman Baha al-Kawash.

The boat was thought to have been swept away by the current due to bad weather, Kawash said.

The 10 survivors, who include two women, spent 11 days at sea without any food or water before reaching a beach in Misrata on Monday, said another member of the Red Crescent.

Two of the survivors were from Algeria and Egypt, and the rest were from sub-Saharan Africa, the source said on condition of anonymity.

They had suffered injuries and dehydration, and received medical treatment before being taken to a migrant detention centre in Misrata, said Kawash.