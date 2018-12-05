China said on Wednesday that Beijing and Washington will push forward with trade negotiations in the next 90 days and it is confident that an agreement can be reached, as doubts grow over whether the two sides can resolve their deep differences.

The Commerce Ministry, in a brief statement on its website, also said China would work to implement specific issues already agreed upon as quickly as possible.

The ministry's statement follows a period of relative quiet from Beijing after US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a temporary truce in their trade war at a meeting over dinner in Argentina on Saturday.

Scepticism on deal

The threat of further escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies has loomed large over financial markets and the global economy for much of the year, and investors initially greeted the ceasefire with relief.

But the mood has quickly soured on scepticism that the two sides will be able to reach a substantive deal on a host of highly divisive issues within the 90-day negotiating period that was agreed. Failure would raise the spectre of fresh US tariff action and potential Chinese retaliation as early as March.

The Commerce Ministry said China-US trade and economic discussions were "very successful". The statement did not mention Trump or Xi, however, the state news agency Xinhua later said the ministry statement was hailing their meeting.

"We are confident in implementation...The economic and trade teams from both sides will actively promote the work of negotiations within 90 days in accordance with a clear timetable and road map," it said.