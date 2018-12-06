Just how much of what we read about Israel discovering new Hezbollah tunnels on its northern border with Lebanon is real? Some of it? None of it?

Recently, international media in London and Washington went big on the “tensions” between Lebanon and Israel over these tunnels. Given that nearly everything we read from the Israeli government about the West Bank and Gaza is a magnum of lies, how seriously should we take this latest news item?

If Israel can’t even tell the truth about how its soldiers killed scores of unarmed protestors earlier this year (citing that they were a threat to the border itself), then why should anyone take their latest news event seriously?

Even from a distance, there are many aspects of the Hezbollah tunnels story that just don’t add up.

It might be a good starting point to ask why Israel is raising this issue now. The tunnels themselves have been there for years and many are known to the IDF, who surely looked into them in 2014 or perhaps even earlier. For years the tunnels have been known about, and for years they haven’t spooked the Israelis. Until now.

What happened in Israel in the last few days which coincided with this amazing discovery? The corruption case against Netanyahu’s is building, and it can't be ignored. The tunnels story, which actually isn’t a story at all, is designed entirely to distract both international and local media away from the real crisis that the Israeli leader has: opposition parties now, for the first time, calling for his resignation.

Israel has never felt more vulnerable than now, as, its own campaign to hit Iran and Hezbollah in Syria flounders and increasingly, we are hearing and reading reports about Iranian cargo jets landing in the dead of night in Beirut to offload GPS technology to turn rockets into high precision missiles.

The UN draft resolution put forward by the US, condemning Palestinian armed groups for repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence, was submitted a few days before the operation. The Israeli operation acts as a convenient public relations component to lend credence to the Israeli narrative.

Israel panicking

What we are seeing with the tunnels story is a sort of panic from Israel, all designed to crank up and win an entirely different war with Hezbollah: the media one conducted across the salient op-ed pages of the world’s most prestigious newspapers.

From a distance, pundits might argue that Israel has won this war. Its own generals cause a stir in Israel and give their opinion on a nuance of the “inevitable” war with Hezbollah; this is then written up as fact, in Israeli media, which is then reported on and analyzed by an army of academics in the US who compound the ‘facts’ and before you know it, American journalists are quoting the academics writing about the same ‘fact’ – which all along was fake news.

But then there’s the cherry on the top for Netanyahu, which is that Israeli media and public opinion is affected by US media giants and what their top people are writing, so the fake news goes full circle and comes home in a new suit.

And this is what the latest Hezbollah story is all about.

There are no new tunnels which Israel has just discovered and is threatened over which are creating a “new tension”. The entire news fable is just a yarn, and one designed to score Netanyahu political points back home – but one which in reality is showing Israel to be more of a loser in the power struggle between itself and Iran in the region, rather than a victor.

It’s a game of double and triple bluff. And Hezbollah, to its credit, usually doesn’t rise to the bait. Both sides know that the tunnels themselves are a military parenthesis to a bigger story.