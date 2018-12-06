Rwanda's high court on Thursday acquitted the country's most prominent opposition figure, Diane Rwigara, of all charges related to her election challenge of President Paul Kagame, with judges saying the prosecution failed to provide evidence of insurrection and forgery.

The case has drawn global attention as Kagame again faces pressure to give more space to critics in this highly controlled East African country.

Rwigara's mother, Adeline, 59, also was acquitted of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism. Both had denied the charges.

The courtroom, packed with diplomats and supporters, erupted in applause as Diane Rwigara and her mother were overcome with tears.

Excited relatives who had prayed before the hearing for protection swarmed them with hugs.

The 37-year-old Rwigara, who had denounced the charges as politically motivated, had faced 22 years in prison if convicted. She was arrested after trying to run in last year's election, and is the rare person to publicly criticise the government from inside the country.

US reaction

US senators in recent days urged Rwanda's government to drop the charges, with Sen. Dick Durbin noting "what appears to be highly questionable charges against Rwigara for seemingly running for office peacefully."

In response, Rwanda's justice minister told reporters that courts should not be pressured by third parties.

The three-judge panel said there was no proof that Rwandans had been incited against the state after Rwigara's remarks to the media, and that intercepted WhatsApp audio files of her mother did not incite insurrection and instead were private conversations.