French minister asks Trump not to meddle in French affairs
Even though the yellow vest protests in France have nothing to do with the Paris climate accord, US President Donald Trump has twice tweeted over the situation linking it to the 2015 agreement.
French Foreign Affairs minister Jean Yves Le Drian looks on during a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on December 4, 2018. / AFP
December 10, 2018

The US President Donald Trump should not meddle in French affairs, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday after Trump criticised France in two tweets following riots in Paris.

Anti-government protesters faced off with riot police in Paris and other French cities on Saturday, hurling stones, torching cars and vandalising shops and restaurants in the fourth weekend of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron's authority.

"The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France," Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Le Drian said on LCI television: "The yellow vest demonstration was not protesting in English, as far as I know."

He said that images published in the United States with people chanting "We want Trump" were filmed during a Trump visit to London several months ago.

In a separate tweet, Trump also said,

Le Drian said the French government does not comment on American politics and that this should work both ways.

"I say to Donald Trump, and the President of the Republic tells him too: we do not take part in American debates, let us live our lives in our country," he said.

Le Drian also said that most Americans disagreed with Trump over his decision to walk away from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

In the past few months, Trump has published a series of tweets criticising Macron's climate and defence policies, as well as Macron's low approval rating. 

SOURCE:Reuters
