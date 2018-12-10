WORLD
3 MIN READ
Researchers announce items that survived Brazil museum fire
The items recovered so far include the remains of several pieces, including Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase, and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.
Researchers announce items that survived Brazil museum fire
Authorities have yet to say how the blaze started in Brazil's National Museum on September 2, 2018. / Getty Images
December 10, 2018

Researchers from Brazil's National Museum said on Monday that they had recovered more than 1,500 pieces from the debris following a massive fire.

The September 2 blaze, which gutted one of the world's oldest museums, destroyed much of the 20 million piece collection, and recovering objects from the ashes has been slow.

"The work must be done very carefully and patiently," said Alexander Kellner, director of the museum.

The items recovered so far include the remains of several pieces, including Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase, and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.

In October, researchers recovered skull fragments and a part of the femur belonging to "Luzia," the name scientist gave to a woman who lived 11,500 years ago. The fossils are among the oldest ever found in the Americas.

The update on recovery efforts Monday was accompanied by details of a US$205,385 donation from the German government for conservation equipment.

Recommended

Klaus Zillikens, the German consul general to Rio de Janeiro, said his government was committed to the rehabilitation of the museum.

"For us, watching over our culture is both a political and social duty, and in such, immediately after the fire we looked into helping the museum with the restoration," he said.

Zillikens said the donation was the first part of a potential US$1.3 million made available for the restoration, depending on need.

Authorities have yet to say how the blaze started, but the fire became a symbol for many Brazilians of the endemic negligence and underfunding by successive governments. Museum officials have said that the building was lacking many necessary security features like a sprinkler system and that fire safety risks were well know.

Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of international support, including the visit of a group of UNESCO specialists in recovery and reconstruction.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'