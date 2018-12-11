Myanmar’s systematic effort to exterminate and eradicate 1.3 million Rohingya Muslims have been described by UN investigators as a genocide ignited by social media and in particular Facebook.

“The role of social media is significant,” UN investigators wrote in a report. “Facebook has been a useful instrument for those seeking to spread hate, in a context where for most users Facebook is the Internet.”

While Twitter is not Facebook, its reach is growing in Myanmar, and, like its social media cousin, nefarious and hateful groups and individuals are using Twitter to ignite violence against marginalised minorities everywhere, particularly in the Global South.

With that in mind, how on earth does one square away a series of tweets posted by Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter?

“Myanmar is an absolutely beautiful country. The people are full of joy and the food is amazing,” Dorsey posted on Saturday.

In other words, in 280 characters or less, the founder and CEO of Twitter promoted Myanmar as a tourist destination while simultaneously ignoring, and at worst, whitewashing, an ongoing genocide.

“The highlight of my trip was serving monks and nuns food, and donating sandals and umbrellas. This group of young nuns in Mandalay and their chanting was breathtaking and chilling,” tweeted Dorsey also on Saturday.

To mention Myanmar’s monks without noting how the country’s most senior and respected Buddhist leaders have not openly denied the genocide taking place against the Rohingya, but also have publicly called for their destruction defies belief.

Wirathu, who describes himself as the “Burmese Bin Laden,” and leads a monastery that is home to more than 2,500 of Myanmar’s monks, continues to describe the Rohingya as a dangerous, persistent threat while comparing them to “animals who eat with their asses.”

Moreover, to mention Myanmar’s nuns but to say nothing about how Myanmar security forces have also targeted the country’s Christian minority, alongside Naga, Kachin, Chin, Karenni, Lahu, and Karen minorities is too vulgar for words.

The omission from the Twitter chief is mind-boggling. The United Nations, the US Holocaust Museum, the Public International Law & Policy Group, and dozens of governments have affirmed Myanmar’s genocide against the Rohingya.