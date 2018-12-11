Iraq conducted its first parliamentary elections in May 2018, five months after the defeat of Daesh, electing a new prime minister, president and parliamentary speaker. It's been seven months now and factional rivalries continue to paralyse efforts to form a government.

The Sunni-Shia sectarian conflict in the country has now taken a new turn with many prominent Shia leaders, who are split between several camps, competing over key ministerial portfolios in Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's cabinet.

In order to gain more power in the Iraqi cabinet, some Shia leaders are even willing to sideline Muhassasa, an ethno-sectarian quota system that allows leaders of different ethnic backgrounds to take various roles in the government, including some key ministries.

A tacit alliance formed between one group led by populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr, and another group by Iranian-backed militia leader Hadi al Amiri, in October picked a president and approved 14 out of 22 cabinet ministers.

But Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is still facing problems filling the posts of eight cabinet ministers, delaying the formation of a new government.

Here are some crucial points that define today's Iraqi politics:

Abdul Mahdi’s role

The prime minister’s plan, “according to his inner circle, is to pursue gradual change from within, fighting against the so-called deep state symbolised most visibly by the 'muhassasa' system,” said Renad Mansour, a Research Fellow in the Middle East and North Africa Programme at London think-tank Chatham House.

But Mansour added that in reality, Abdul Mahdi represents “another weak prime minister” with little influence in government formation.

Fragmented political groups

Iraq’s presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shia and the parliament speaker is Sunni, under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 US-led invasion.

According to the election results, Sadr retained his lead of 54 seats while Amiri’s bloc remained second with 48 seats. Haider al Abadi’s bloc remained third with 42. Nuri al Maliki’s bloc trailed behind in the fifth spot with 25 seats.