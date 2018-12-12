In preparation for elections slated for next year, Thailand's military government has lifted the ban on political activities that it first imposed when it seized power in a coup five years ago.

Red or yellow shirt?

Thailand's yellow shirts and red shirts represent two opposing political factions: respectively, opponents of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and his supporters.

The electoral race early next year is expected to pit former prime minister Thaksin's red shirt followers against the military and royalist establishment, which has its own proxy political parties.

The military is entwined with the powerful monarchy - supporters of this powerful coalition are dubbed yellow shirts, for the colour of royalty.

Thailand has been bitterly divided since a 2006 coup against Thaksin, a billionaire businessman turned politician who gained the adoration of rural voters through populist schemes but made many enemies among the military-royalist elite.

After the restoration of democracy in 2011, the military again intervened in 2014 to topple a civilian government led by Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra.

How common are coups in Thailand?

Thailand’s political history has been pockmarked with coups - since the end of direct rule by kings in 1932, it has undergone 12 military takeovers. The 2014 coup was partly the military’s attempt to address what they call the mistakes of the 2006 coup, including a failure to get rid of Thaksin’s allies and subdue his supporters, political analysts say.

Current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, then a major general, led the 2014 putsch, saying the military needed to restore order following a cycle of mass protests and violence.

But since then the junta has been under pressure from some Western countries such as the US, Germany and Britain, to return to democracy after repeated delays to the general election - the one that is now scheduled for February 24 next year.