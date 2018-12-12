WORLD
Saudis will not get pass on Khashoggi killing – Nikki Haley
The outgoing US ambassador to the UN said "we need to have a serious hard talk with the Saudis to let them know we won’t condone" the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
People holding pictures of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attend a symbolic funeral prayer for Khashoggi at the courtyard of Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on November 16, 2018. / Reuters
December 12, 2018

Saudi Arabia will not receive a pass for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Wednesday.

"I think we need to have a serious hard talk with the Saudis to let them know we won’t condone this, we won’t give you a pass, and don’t do this again," Haley said in an interview with NBC.

"It was the Saudi government, and MBS is the head of the Saudi government," Haley said, referring to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by his initials.

"So they are all responsible, and they don't get a pass, not an individual, not the government – they don't get a pass."

It was the first interview Haley did since she announced she would be leaving her post by year's end.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, weeks later the Saudi Arabia admitted he was killed there.

Khashoggi's death still being probed - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said investigations into Khashoggi's killing were still ongoing and the United States would hold those found responsible accountable for his death.

Pompeo's comments to Fox News echoed US President Donald Trump's stance on the killing even as the CIA has assessed with medium to high confidence that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's death.

Khashoggi's killing provoked a political crisis in Saudi Arabia and tore relations with the United States and other Western allies.

Pompeo called Khashoggi's murder "a tragic incident" and "not something that America approves of," and pointed to sanctions that the United States has imposed on 17 Saudis that is said were responsible.

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
