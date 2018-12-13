WORLD
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in raids in the occupied West Bank, saying one of them was sought over an alleged drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ofra in October.
Men inspect the damage in a house that Israeli forces have raided and killed a Palestinian, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 13, 2018. / Reuters
December 13, 2018

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in raids in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli authorities on Thursday.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said a Palestinian, who was sought over an alleged drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ofra, was killed.

The IDF identified the Palestinian as 29-year-old Saleh Omar Barghouti from Kobar village in the occupied West Bank.

It said four others reportedly responsible for the attack were also arrested.

On December 9, six Israelis were injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop near Ofra.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency also said another Palestinian was shot dead in Askar refugee camp in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Israeli authorities accuse Ashraf Nawla of carrying out a shooting attack in Burkan settlement near Nablus, in which two Israeli settlers were killed in October.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said Nawla was killed in an exchange of fire during an attempt to arrest him.

Israeli forces also killed another Palestinian for allegedly stabbing two police officers in the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said two officers were moderately injured in the attack that took place in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Tension has been running high in the occupied Palestinian territories since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem - now occupied by Israel - might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

SOURCE:AA
