Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in raids in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli authorities on Thursday.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said a Palestinian, who was sought over an alleged drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ofra, was killed.

The IDF identified the Palestinian as 29-year-old Saleh Omar Barghouti from Kobar village in the occupied West Bank.

It said four others reportedly responsible for the attack were also arrested.

On December 9, six Israelis were injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop near Ofra.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency also said another Palestinian was shot dead in Askar refugee camp in Nablus in the northern West Bank.