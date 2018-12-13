WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fire destroys thousands of Congo voting machines in capital
Officials say the blaze appeared to be criminal in nature but vowed that it would not disrupt the presidential election that will use voting machines for the first time in the country on December 23.
Fire destroys thousands of Congo voting machines in capital
Women walk past smoke rising from a fire at the independent national electoral commission's (CENI) warehouse on December 13, 2018 in Kinshasa, ten days ahead of presidential elections. / AFP
December 13, 2018

An early-morning fire in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital destroyed thousands of voting machines just 10 days before the presidential election, officials said on Thursday, saying the blaze appeared to be criminal in nature but vowing that it would not disrupt the vote.

Congo's first use of voting machines on December 23, a rarity in Africa, has caused concerns among the opposition, diplomats and experts about possible manipulation in favour of President Joseph Kabila's preferred successor. Kabila is stepping aside after taking power in 2001.

The electoral commission said the fire broke out at a warehouse in Kinshasa, adding that it was too early to declare the cause or the extent of the damage.

Kabila's chief adviser said the fire was a criminal one and that some 7,000 voting machines and polling booths were burned. "The enemies of democracy have stepped it up a gear," Barnabe Kikaya said.

Congo's security minister said the number represents 10 percent of the voting machines for Kinshasa but added they will be replaced "very quickly."

Recommended

"We cannot make quick conclusions but the criminal hypothesis is not to be dismissed," the minister, Henri Mova, said, noting that the fire had two starting points, suggesting a simultaneous beginning.

Mova was defiant in the face of a suspected effort to disrupt the election: "Those who tried it did not succeed."

Major questions remain about how Congo will be able to successfully use the voting machines in the infrastructure-starved country of 40 million voters, many without computer experience. More than 100,000 of the machines have been rolled out so far.

Campaigning in the final days before the vote has turned violent this week. Security forces opened fire on supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu on Wednesday in Kalemie, killing a young woman, said Ida Sawyer, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

That followed similar reported violence in Lubumbashi. On Wednesday, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo said the special representative of the U.N. secretary-general deplored the deaths and urged Congolese authorities to take the necessary steps to void further violence, noting "obstacles encountered by some opposition candidates during their efforts to hold public meetings in certain cities around the country."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'