A Russian woman accused of being a secret agent admitted Thursday that she conspired to infiltrate the American gun-rights movement to gather intelligence on conservative political groups as Donald Trump rose to power.

Maria Butina, 30, agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

The case, which is separate from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, has offered insight into how Moscow seeks to influence American policy.

Prosecutors say Butina and her Russian patron, Alexander Torshin, used their contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives during that campaign, when Republican Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Butina's case, brought by federal prosecutors in Washington, also comes amid a broader push by the Justice Department to enforce US laws governing foreign agents, including those accused of working for Russia.

As part of her deal, Butina pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and she agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Prosecutors say it is "very likely" that she will be deported from the US after her sentence is completed. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, though the defence noted Thursday that federal sentencing guidelines recommend no time to six months.

According to her plea agreement, Butina's work was directed by Torshin, a former longtime member of the Russian parliament who until recently was an official in Russia's central bank. He is now under sanction by the Treasury Department for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.