The Senate voted Thursday to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen in a rebuke to Saudi Arabia, a long-time American ally.

The resolution was passed in the chamber 56-41.

The bill was co-sponsored by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. It gained renewed momentum following Saudi Arabia's murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It faced stiff opposition from top Republicans including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said it went too far and advised lawmakers to not "pick a fight" with the executive branch.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports from Washington.

The Saudi-led campaign in Yemen has devastated the country's infrastructure, including its health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.