Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused Israel of trying to deliberately wipe out traces of Islamic heritage in occupied Jerusalem over the last 50 years.

"You Israel, are deceiving yourself if you think you can destroy Jerusalem's spiritual identity by moving a few embassies and consulates there," Erdogan said, during an inter-parliamentary platform on Jerusalem at the Istanbul airport.

Tension has been running high in the occupied Palestinian territories since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Shameful scenes