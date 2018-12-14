European Union leaders met in Brussels on Friday to discuss economy, migration and other issues that are troubling the EU bloc.

In the two-day summit, which started from December 13, the leaders put down various proposals to address the social and economic issues that have been the EU for several years. Germany and France have already agreed upon the reforms but smaller countries such as Finland, the Netherlands and Ireland expressed their discomfort with the big economies dominating the bloc.

The question of Brexit also dominated the discussions, as EU leaders stated their frustrations over British Prime Minister Theresa May’s demands to renegotiate the deal.

The union also faces the challenge of how to handle and improve the migration system, especially when several wars and conflicts have pushed tens of thousands of people out of their homes worldwide.

Brexit

“Our British friends need to say what they want,” European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker said.

The European commission president asked for clarification on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s demands regarding UK’s exit from the bloc. May attended the summit seeking assurances on the Irish border backstop — one of the critical issues that put May's Conservative Party at odds with the union.

The leaders said "it is the Union's firm determination to work speedily on a subsequent agreement that establishes by 31 December 2020 alternative arrangements, so that the (border) backstop will not need to be triggered."

The visa-free entry though has been out of the question. British citizens will now have to pay €7 (£6.29) from 2021 and apply for a three-year electronic visa waiver, a move confirmed by Juncker, Sky News reported.

But many of the members voiced concerns over May’s ability to pass her ideas to her concerned MPs. Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain and Belgium are not convinced.

Earlier this month, France's minister for European affairs, Nathalie Loiseau said "the withdrawal agreement is the only one possible," as the UK leader was touring EU countries to gain support for the agreement.

May’s results looked bad back home with British newspapers saying she was humiliated.

Germany's concerns