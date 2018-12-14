Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on Friday as they stepped up their assault in the occupied West Bank, the health ministry said.

The 17-year-old killed was named by the ministry as Mahmoud Nakhla, who authorities said died after being shot in the stomach by Israeli fire near the Jalazone refugee camp in the central West Bank.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the death, which came as soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters in multiple locations.

A Hamas official said some 100 members of the group, including lawmakers and other senior figures, were arrested this week, including 70 arrested overnight and throughout the day on Friday.

The raids were conducted as part of a manhunt for a Palestinian who seriously wounded a soldier after hitting him with a rock in the head inside Beit El settlement as well as for a gunman who on Thursday carried out a drive-by shooting attack and killed two Israeli soldiers outside a nearby settlement and sped away, according to Palestine's Wafa news agency.

Journalist Hind Khoudary has more from Gaza.