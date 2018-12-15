Australia now recognises West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, but a contentious embassy shift to the occupied city from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

Morrison also committed to recognising a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital when the city's status is determined in a peace deal.

"Australia now recognises West Jerusalem –– being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government –– is the capital of Israel," Morrison said in a speech in Sydney.

"And we look forward to moving our embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of and after final status of determination," he said, adding that work on a new site for the embassy was under way.

The controversial announcement by Morrison that his government follows US President Donald Trump's lead and recognises the occupied city as Israel's capital.

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim entire Jerusalem as their capital.

Travel advisory

Australia on Friday also warned citizens to take care while travelling in neighbouring Muslim-majority Indonesia, ahead of an expected but contentious move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Scores of Australians preparing to jet off to Bali and other tropical island destinations for upcoming summer holidays should "exercise a high degree of caution", the Department of Foreign Affairs warned.

The dispute

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital. Critics say declaring Jerusalem the capital of either inflames tensions and prejudges the outcome of final status peace talks.

Trump's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv last May prompted tens of thousands of Palestinians to approach the heavily-protected Israeli border. At least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire that day.