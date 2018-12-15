Eleven people have died after eating rice that had likely been contaminated with a toxic substance at a Hindu temple ceremony, a health official said on Saturday.

Another 29 people were critically ill and undergoing emergency treatment across various hospitals in Mysore, a city in the state of Karnataka.

"11 people have died so far and 93 others are hospitalised. Out of them, 29 are on ventilator support," said K H Prasad, the health officer for Chamraj Nagar district where the temple is located.

"It is likely that some toxic substance got mixed with the rice. The samples have been sent for forensic testing," Prasad told AFP news agency.

The patients were being treated for vomiting, diarrhea, and respiratory distress, Prasad added.

According to the police, devotees had gathered in large numbers at the Kicchukatti Maramma temple for the consecration ceremony on Friday, after which rice was served as a sanctified offering.