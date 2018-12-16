Braving snow and cold weather, thousands rallied on Saturday in Serbia's capital of Belgrade to express discontent with the autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The whistle-blowing crowds marched through central Belgrade, some carrying umbrellas against the falling snow. Some people also wore yellow vests that have become a symbol of resistance for protesters in France.

The protesters stopped by the presidency building, urging Vucic to resign.

Thousands also rallied a week ago, protesting after thugs beat up an opposition party leader and dubbing the demonstrations "Stop to Bloody Shirts."