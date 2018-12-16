WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanese take to the streets to protest political stalemate
Wearing red scarves and raising red flags, protesters complained about deepening political crisis, corruption, poor public services and spiraling public debt that is more than 150 percent of GDP.
Lebanese take to the streets to protest political stalemate
Lebanese demonstrators chant slogans during a demonstration against the country's political and economic situation on December 16, 2018, in the capital Beirut. / AFP
December 16, 2018

Hundreds of Lebanese have taken to the streets to protest against a political stalemate that has prevented the formation of a new government seven months after elections.

Sunday's protests in Beirut were organised by the Communist Party but drew others frustrated by the country's deepening political and economic crisis.

Wearing red scarves and raising red flags, protesters complained about corruption, poor public services and spiraling public debt that is more than 150 percent of GDP.

One banner reads: "Off to the streets: enough talk. " Protester Osama Assad said failure to form the government only "doubles the risks." Hanna Gharib, of the Communist Party, said the protests would escalate.

Recommended

Lebanon's political factions are deeply divided over the war in neighboring Syria and other issues.

The election, the first to be held in nine years, was marked by a lower turnout than before, reflecting voter frustration over endemic corruption and a stagnant economy. 

The results saw Saudi-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement sustaining losses and Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies scoring significant gains.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'