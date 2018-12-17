Protesters chanted anti-government slogans amid sub-zero temperatures outside parliament as speakers denounced revised overtime rules that lawmakers approved on Wednesday.

The crowd became increasingly angry as speakers urged demonstrators to remain dignified and peaceful.

The labour code amendments that sparked the protests increase the maximum number of overtime hours that companies can demand from workers in a year from 250 to 400.

The changes, intended to offset Hungary's growing labour shortage, also give employers up to three years instead of 12 months to settle payments of accrued overtime.