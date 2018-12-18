TRT World has gained access to exclusive footage showing the YPG terror group digging trenches in northern Syria close to the border with Turkey.

The pictures show the YPG building concrete tunnels in Ayn al Arab, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

It follows the announcement that Turkish forces are due to launch a new military offensive against the terror group.

Trenches were also used by the YPG in Afrin during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch early this year.

Truck mixers and caterpillars were used to build the concrete tunnels.

Ayn al Arab is located right across Syria's border with Turkey and has been controlled by the YPG since 2012.