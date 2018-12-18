WORLD
2 MIN READ
Exclusive: Footage shows YPG terrorists digging trenches in northern Syria
The video shows the YPG terror group building concrete tunnels in Ayn al Arab, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Exclusive: Footage shows YPG terrorists digging trenches in northern Syria
The YPG used truck mixers and caterpillars to build the concrete tunnels. / TRTWorld
December 18, 2018

TRT World has gained access to exclusive footage showing the YPG terror group digging trenches in northern Syria close to the border with Turkey. 

The pictures show the YPG building concrete tunnels in Ayn al Arab, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. 

It follows the announcement that Turkish forces are due to launch a new military offensive against the terror group.

Trenches were also used by the YPG in Afrin during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch early this year.

Truck mixers and caterpillars were used to build the concrete tunnels.

Ayn al Arab is located right across Syria's border with Turkey and has been controlled by the YPG since 2012. 

Recommended

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the US has backed the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.  

Ankara has repeatedly voiced frustration about what it says are delays in the implementation of a deal with the US to clear the YPG from the town of Manbij, just west of the Euphrates.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more details.

The anti-terror operation to the east of the Euphrates, which Turkey's leadership has been suggesting for months, follows two cross-border Turkish operations into Syria – Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch – which were launched to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

More than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since the PKK launched its violent terror campaign in Turkey in 1984.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'