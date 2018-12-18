A ceasefire that took effect in Yemen's Hudaida on Tuesday, appears to be holding.

The UN-brokered truce came into effect overnight. Observers said there were some skirmishes early on, which have now subsided, bringing an uneasy calm to the port city.

The deal was announced last Thursday during peace talks in Sweden between the warring sides. Agreements reached included an "immediate ceasefire" in Hudaida.

The war in Yemen pits Iran-linked Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government-in-exile. Houthis control Hudaida, which is a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid.

An official in the Saudi-led coalition said that details on implementing the truce deal "were not clear at the beginning." But he said the coalition "has no intention of violating the agreement ... unless the Houthis violate and dishonour it."

UN Security Council

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution that asks UN chief Antonio Guterres to submit proposals by the end of the month on how to monitor the ceasefire.

Britain circulated the draft resolution to back the deal to the 15-member Security Council on Monday.

It was not clear when it would be put to a vote. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.