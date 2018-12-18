The sentencing of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former US national security advisor, has been postponed to March 13 next year.

Flynn appeared before US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday for his sentencing, but his attorneys requested a postponement to allow him to continue cooperating with an FBI investigation.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador in Washington at the time, in a case that grew out of a federal investigation into possible collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 US presidential election.

"I'm not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offence," Judge Sullivan said, noting that Flynn had lied to White House officials, who in turn lied to the public.

"Arguably that undermines everything that flag over there stands for," he said, referring to the American flag. "Arguably you sold your country out."

In court for his sentencing, Flynn stood by his guilty plea.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports.

Large inflatable rat

In an earlier filing with the court, a lawyer for Flynn had noted that he was not warned during an FBI interview that lying would be a crime.

But an attorney for Flynn told the court during the sentencing hearing that Flynn was not entrapped.

Hours before the hearing, Trump appeared to offer support for his former campaign adviser and White House aide. Several protesters were at the courthouse as Flynn arrived, along with a large inflatable rat.

"Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!" Trump wrote on Twitter.