A third Canadian citizen has been detained in China, a Canadian newspaper reported on Wednesday, amid a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Chinese telecoms executive.

Canada's foreign ministry said it was "aware of a Canadian citizen" having been detained, according to the National Post, which cited a ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not provide further details and did not suggest that the detention was linked to the arrest on December 1 of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the report said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing that she had "not heard" about the reported detention.

The recent detention of two Canadians has raised questions whether Beijing is holding them in retaliation for Meng's arrest, though no link has officially been made between the cases.

Meng was released on bail last week in Vancouver pending a US extradition hearing on US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings Huawei is alleged to have had with Iran.

National security concerns

China has accused the other detainees – former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor – of activities "that endanger China's national security."