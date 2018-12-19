WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian journalist detained for calling state leader a Modi 'puppet'
At least a dozen people have been arrested across the country this year over social media posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Journalists have been facing increasing pressure since Modi came to power in 2014.
Indian journalist detained for calling state leader a Modi 'puppet'
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a presentation of a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on October 5, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 19, 2018

An Indian television journalist has been detained for criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on social media under laws intended to ensure national security, leading to protests in the capital, New Delhi.

Kishorechandra Wangkhem was working for a television channel in the northeastern state of Manipur when he uploaded several video clips last month calling the state's BJP chief minister, N Biren Singh, a “puppet” of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is nothing but a blatant abuse of the law and powers of the government," Wangkhem's lawyer, N Victor, said.

Victor said he planned to appeal against his client's detention, with a hearing likely on Thursday.

India has one of the world's largest and most diverse media industries, but its journalists often face harassment and violence.

The country is ranked 138th in the World Press Freedom Index run by Reporters Sans Frontières – lower than Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Myanmar – as a result of censorship laws and the murder of several journalists.

Recommended

Wangkhem was initially arrested on separate charges of sedition on November 21, before being released on November 25, his wife, Ranjita Elangbam, told Reuters.

He was then detained on November 27 under India's National Security Act, which allows for detention of up to a year without trial, and has since been held at a jail in the state capital Imphal. A board of judges set up under the Act approved his detention on Thursday.

In the posts, Wangkham criticised the state government for commemorating a north Indian freedom fighter, the Rani of Jhansi, a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule in the mid-1800s, whom he said had nothing to do Manipur's own struggle against the British.

"Don’t betray, don’t insult the freedom fighters of Manipur," he said in one of the posts.

Manipur's deputy home minister Dr Th Charanjeet Singh said in a statement the state had considered the evidence and stood by its decision to detain Wangkhem.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province