The British government is preparing plans for a no-deal Brexit. The government will have to prepare citizens in case the country leaves the European Union without a deal in place.

It is still unclear if British lawmakers will agree to the deal Theresa May reached with the European Union.

Five leading UK business groups have already released a statement saying the country is not ready for a no-deal exit urging lawmakers to approve the deal May has proposed.

The no-deal

No-deal means no transition period for the UK’s exit from the European Union. May delayed the vote until mid-January, drawing criticism from lawmakers who accuse her of trying to force parliament into agreeing to the deal she has proposed.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said leaving the EU with no transition would hit the economy in a way not seen since the 1970s oil crisis which pushed many nations into recession.

The government has approved 3,500 troops to remain on standby in case of any disruptions, while letters will be sent to 140,000 firms advising them on their next steps.

The Treasury is allocating an extra $2,5 billion to cope with a no-deal divorce.

The members of the cabinet said 3,000 customer service and compliance staff and hundreds of border officers will be hired.

The government has also warned citizens that there might be disruptions with credit cards, booking flights and delays to medical treatment while it urged businesses to draw up a ‘no-deal plan’.

Without a deal, the UK would trade with the European Union under World Trade Organization terms and Britons could see prices shooting up as the country will have to comply with non-EU tariffs.

After the no-deal exit, Ireland’s border might not remain open for trading. Theresa May has agreed to keep the border to the UK open after the exit but a no-deal scenario will see it adopting customs rules as a non-EU country.

The fate of Britain’s 3.7 million European residents is also uncertain as while the UK would be bound to the European Court of Human Rights, the international court established by the European Convention on Human Rights, it would not be answerable to the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the EU.