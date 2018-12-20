Security forces fired teargas after hundreds of protesters took to the streets of a suburb of the Sudanese city of Atbara on Thursday, chanting anti-government slogans, witnesses said.

A state of emergency was declared in the city on Wednesday after hundreds of people protested against price increases and set fire to the local headquarters of the ruling party, officials from Nile River state said.

Dozens also protested against price increases in the cities of Dongola and al Qadarif on Thursday, eyewitnesses said.

The demonstrations were bigger in Atbara, historically a hotbed of anti-government protests.

Video footage showed cars on fire and protesters throwing rocks at the local headquarters of the ruling party in Atbara.

"I went out to protest because life has stopped in Atbara," a 36-year-old man, who participated in Wednesday's demonstration and asked not to be named, told Reuters on Thursday.

He said he had not been able to buy bread for four days because it was no longer available in the shops.