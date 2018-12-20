Hungarian President Janos Ader has signed into law a labour reform dubbed a "slave law" by the opposition despite days of protests, according to a statement on his official website.

"I studied the changes to the labour law, and its provisions do not run contrary to the constitution," Ader said.

The law hikes the overtime that employers can demand from 250 to 400 hours per year and allows payment to be delayed by up to three years.

Thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government since MPs passed the law on 12 December, with police and protesters clashing outside parliament.

Ader said the provisions of the reform were no more strict than laws governing overtime in other comparable EU countries.