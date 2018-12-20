Tens of thousands of taxi drivers in South Korea went on a nationwide strike Thursday, snarling up traffic in Seoul, in the latest protest at a planned Uber-like ride-sharing service.

An estimated 50,000 taxi drivers, wearing red headbands, chanting slogans and waving banners, rallied outside the parliament, calling for the car-pooling app to be banned.

Drivers say the service being introduced by KakaoTalk – the country's largest mobile chat app – will threaten their livelihoods.

A 57-year-old taxi driver committed suicide by setting himself on fire in a solo protest outside parliament in Seoul last week, forcing KakaoTalk to delay their launch of the service, initially set for this week.

Joseph Kim reports from Seoul.

Traffic chaos