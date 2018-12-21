Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his government stay on in a caretaker capacity for the coming months after his coalition split following an argument over migration.

After three days of consultations with party leaders, the palace said in a statement that the king had established a willingness to guarantee the country was managed until the next election, due on May 26.

Belgium could have held an early election.

"The king asks political leaders and the institutions, in which he repeats his trust, to provide an appropriate response to the economic, budgetary and international challenges so as to meet the expectations of the population, such as on social and environmental issues," the palace said.

The king asked the leaders to ensure that the government can smoothly handle a number of files in coming months, chief among them the 2019 budget.

UN migration pact

Michel, who turned 43 on Friday, submitted his resignation on Tuesday as pressure built on his government after the biggest party in his coalition party quit over his support for a UN migration pact.

Belgium is no stranger to political chaos, and building a coalition and Cabinet that respect the balance between parties from the Dutch-speaking north of the country, Flanders, and French-language Wallonia has proved a trial for many administrations.