As the number of Sudanese protesters are swelling with each passing day, filling up the streets of several towns and cities, including the capital Khartoum, the anger on the ground refuses of subside with people using social media to keep the momentum going.

Eight demonstrators are already dead and several dozen have been injured in police firing, according official statement by the government spokesperson.

For the past two days, the protestors have been vandalising several public properties, including the governing party's office, as part of a series of demonstrations against lack of basic services, mainly rising bread prices and rampant fuel shortages.

The Sudanese government declared a state of emergency and curfew, between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am on Wednesday in Atbara city, which is a five-hour long drive from the capital city of Khartoum.

A video appeared on Twitter that shows that demonstrators greet the Sudanese army.

There are some claims about Sudanese secret service, the Mukhabarat, targeting the protestors.

People on the ground tweeted about shutting down of mobile internet in the country on Friday.

NetBlocks.org also confirmed it found “detailed technical evidence of an extensive internet censorship regime implemented to suppress public demonstrations across the country,” by collecting data from 300,000 individuals who live in major populated cities in Sudan.