A Palestinian youth succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army gunfire in the blockaded Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.

Ayman Munir Shbeir, 18, was shot in the abdomen during anti-occupation protests in the Palestinian enclave on Friday.

"He died of his wounds on Saturday," the ministry said in a statement.

Saturday's death takes to four the number of Palestinian killed by Israeli army near Gaza's buffer zone since Friday. Dozens of others were wounded.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians attended the burials of four Palestinains killed by Israeli troops.

Funerals were held across Gaza, a day after the four were shot, including 16-year-old Mohammed Jahjouh.