France

French Yellow Vests turned out in small numbers for the sixth Saturday of nationwide demonstrations, with one person killed in a road accident, the tenth to die since the protests began last month.

Since their peak on November 17 when 282,000 demonstrators came out in force, the turnout has fallen to around 166,000 on November 24, 136,000 on the first and eighth of December and 66,000 on December 15.

About 23,800 people were demonstrating on Saturday, including fewer than 1,000 in Paris.

Even though the protests are slowly dwindling its symbolism became a global phenomenon.

Belgium

Belgium was the first country to which the protests spread with protestors coming out against high tax rates and food prices.

Belgium has the highest tax revenue globally, just after France.

Some members of the movement began working to form a party for the federal and regional elections in May 2019, under the name Mouvement citoyen belge (The Belgian Citizen Movement).

Demonstrators gathered mostly in the capital of Brussels, at the end of November and beginning of December.

Lebanon

Hundreds of protestors came out in Beirut the capital of Lebanon on Sunday, December 23, against worsening economic conditions.

Public anger has also mounted against elected politicians and their inability to form a new government since May of this year.

And, they too, used the symbol of yellow vests.

Canada