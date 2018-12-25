An hours-long gun and suicide attack on a Kabul government compound killed at least 43 people, the health ministry said Tuesday, making it one of the deadliest assaults on the Afghan capital this year.

Another 10 were wounded in Monday's raid on a site where the Ministry of Public Works and other offices are located, spokesman Waheed Majroh said.

Gunmen stormed the compound mid-afternoon after detonating a car bomb at the entrance, sending terrifying government workers running for their lives. Some jumped from the windows.

Hundreds more were trapped inside buildings as security forces swarmed the area, engaging in a fierce gun battle with the attackers.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports from Kabul.

Four attackers killed

Afghan forces killed three of the attackers and freed more than 300 people trapped inside the compound, Rahimi said. A fourth attacker died in the car bomb explosion.

One of the wounded civilians broke several bones after jumping from the third floor of a building to escape the attackers, an AFP correspondent at a hospital said.

Another two were wounded by broken glass.

No claim of responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid, which began mid-afternoon with a bomb-laden vehicle exploding at the entrance.