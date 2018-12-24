The president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has not been seen in public since he fell ill on October 24, at an economic forum in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Bongo took power in 2009 after the death his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled Gabon since 1967.

Ali Bongo fell ill earlier this year. However, the presidential office did not comment on the subject for over a month.

Gabonese Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet, has travelled to Morocco several times accompanied by senior officials to visit Bongo in hospital.

“The head of state is conscious, he recognises who he is speaking to, he can see well, he speaks well, his voice is good,” Ngondet has told reporters.

State television in Gabon has portrayed Ali Bongo in silent footage or pictures, which has not helped in stemming the speculation on the state of his health.

Official news has also been hard to come by, which has fuelled rumours that Ali Bongo is dead or incapacitated and, for many in Gabon, has brought memories of the secrecy that shrouded the death of Bongo’s father, Omar Bongo.

The supreme court of Gabon in November intervened as it became increasingly clear that Ali Bongo’s absence had constitutional ramifications for presidents that were unable to execute their duties.

The supreme court authorised the prime minister to hold cabinet meetings, a role usually reserved for the president, but the move was condemned by the opposition.