The head of the United Nations team tasked with monitoring a fragile ceasefire in the flashpoint city of Hudaida on Monday visited its lifeline docks, a port official said.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert called on Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-linked Houthi rebels to respect the hard-won truce, Hudaida port deputy director Yehya Sharafeddin said.

"The (UN) official promised us that the war will end," Sharafeddin said after Cammaert visited the docks, through which the majority of imports and humanitarian aid enter Yemen.

"He said the Yemen war had been forgotten for years but that the international community is now adamant about ending it," Sharafeddin added.

Cammaert later met with local officials in a government building in Hodeida city.

"We cannot solve your problem, you have to do that yourselves," he told them.

"It is extremely important that both sides are holding that (the ceasefire), and that they don't" blame each other, he added.

Cammaert is heading a joint committee including members of the government and the Houthi rebels, in charge of monitoring the truce in the vital Red Sea city and its surroundings that began on December 18.

Cammaert arrived in Hudaida from the rebel-held capital Sanaa, after meeting with government officials in Aden.

Yemen's warring sides agreed on the ceasefire to halt a devastating offensive by government forces and an allied Saudi-led coalition against rebel-held Hodeida at peace talks in Sweden this month.

According to the UN, Cammaert will chair a meeting of the joint committee on Wednesday.

That meeting would be "one of the priorities" of Cammaert's mission, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.