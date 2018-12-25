The recent announcement of the Greek Prime Minister Alex Tsipras to raise the issue concerning the gradual extension of the Greek territorial waters to the parliament has attracted a swift and sure reaction from Turkey.

It was reiterated by various Turkish authorities that such unilateral actions could be considered detrimental to the delicate bilateral relationship and would never be accepted by the Turkish side.

To grasp the Aegean Sea question as a major long-term bone of contention between the two countries, addressing the legal status and historical development of the international territorial waters regime is crucial.

Legal status and history

Territorial waters can be defined as the extension of a state’s sovereignty to a limited breadth of the adjacent waters to its land territory. The air space above, the seabed and the subsoil of the territorial waters are also part of the said sovereignty. The only exception to this sovereignty is that third state ships are bestowed with the right of innocent passage through territorial waters.

Historically, territorial waters arose from states’ need to secure their territory from threats that might come from the sea. Initially, in the 18th and 19th centuries, a range of cannon fire of three nautical miles was used to determine the width of the territorial seas - the outer limit of a state’s control.

Nonetheless, this had never become a binding universal rule. In effect, alternative limits were adopted. The outer limit of territorial waters could not be determined internationally until the conclusion of the 1982 United Nations Law of the Sea Convention (UNCLOS). Yet, still divergent applications regarding the width of territorial waters exist, even within signatories to the UNCLOS.

Greek attempts to extend territorial waters

The Lausanne Treaty, signed in 1923, does not contain a specific provision regulating the limits of territorial waters. Nevertheless, from the overall content of the treaty, one might deduce that parties had presumed three miles as default application then.

Later in 1936, Greece unilaterally declared widening its territorial waters up to six miles which, criticised by Turkey and the latter, trying to find a bilateral solution, did not respond reciprocally through a domestic regulation until 1964.

As a matter of fact, territorial waters had not been a dispute as substantial as the Aegean continental shelf delimitation which had constituted the bulk of the tension between the parties in 1970s. However, with Greece’s twelve miles territorial sea claims based on the UNCLOS provisions, the Aegean Sea territorial waters dispute has turned into a most delicate issue in Turkish-Greek relations.

Nautical miles limit

As a state-party to the UNCLOS, Greece has a right to declare territorial sea up to twelve miles. UNCLOS regulates the determination of territorial sea as a discretionary act of a coastal state.

Nevertheless, this discretionary power could only produce an effect in as much as other states accept this unilateral action. Besides, treaty obligations bind only state-parties and treaty rights can only be claimed against state-parties.

Turkey refused to sign and ratify UNCLOS, therefore UNCLOS rules cannot be used against Turkey. Moreover, Turkey has been objecting persistently to the application of twelve miles in the Aegean Sea and the “persistent objector” rule protects the interests of Turkey even if it would be asserted that the application of the twelve miles rule gained international customary status.

Certainly, this rule is the outer limit posed by the UNCLOS and not a default rule applicable in each case. In delimitation of maritime areas, there is no one rule but multiple rules and procedures which can be applied in variation to achieve equitable results. Thus, not the rule, but the equitable outcome which is expected by its application must prevail.

Peculiarity of the Aegean Sea