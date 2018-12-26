Bangladesh's main opposition alliance on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, accusing him of bias, ahead of Sunday's elections while violence worsens, officials and news reports said.

Opposition spokesman Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday night that they demanded the resignation of K.M.Nurul Huda as they did not expect a free and fair election under him. He urged the country's figurehead president to appoint a neutral person instead.

Alamgir, who is the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, told a news conference they made the call after senior leaders from an anti-government alliance walked out of a meeting with Huda.

He said a meeting between opposition leaders and election officials failed after the opposition alliance noted instances of attacks since campaigning started December 10.

"But without paying heed to our allegations, the chief election commissioner talked in a biased and discourteous way that made us frustrated and shocked," he said. "It is impossible to get neutral behavior let alone expecting a free, fair and neutral election under him."

Election officials refused to speak to media about the meeting details.

Official and media tallies say more than 100 people, mostly from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, were injured in political violence Tuesday.

Supporters of the ruling Awami League and the opposition parties clashed in Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet districts, leading English-language Daily Star newspaper and domestic Jamuna Television reported.

Daily Star also said some 250 opposition supporters have been arrested since Monday night.