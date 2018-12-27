WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin oversees test of hypersonic missile system
Russia says its hypersonic 'Avangard' missile can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, reach almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.
Putin oversees test of hypersonic missile system
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia on December 26, 2018.
December 27, 2018

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would deploy its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles next year, saying the move meant his country now had a new type of strategic weapon.

Putin was speaking after overseeing what the Kremlin said was a pre-deployment test of the new missile system, called Avangard.

"This test, which has just finished, ended with complete success," Putin told a government meeting.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports. 

"From next year, 2019, Russia's armed forces will get the new intercontinental strategic system Avangard."

Recommended

"It's a big moment in the life of the armed forces and in the life of the country. Russia has obtained a new type of strategic weapon."

Russia has said the new missile system, one of several new weapons Putin announced in March, is highly manoeuvrable, allowing it to easily evade missile defence systems.

Putin remotely observed Wednesday's test from a Russian defence ministry building in Moscow.

The Kremlin described the test in a statement, saying that an Avangard missile, launched from a location in south-west Russia, had successfully hit and destroyed a target in the Russian Far East.

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province