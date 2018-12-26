WORLD
2 MIN READ
Survival chances of India 'rat-hole' miners 'dwindling'
Rising waters and lack of sophisticated equipment hampering efforts to rescue 15 coal miners, trapped underground since December 13, in northeastern Meghalaya state, officials say.
Survival chances of India 'rat-hole' miners 'dwindling'
The mine is an old, illegal so-called "rat-hole mine", common in Meghalaya but dangerous as the coal is pulled out from narrow, horizontal seams. / AFP
December 26, 2018

Indian rescue workers were trying to reach 15 coal miners trapped underground for 13 days on Wednesday as families prayed for their safe return, but chances of survival looked slim after floodwaters rushed through the illegal "rat-hole" pit.

The 15 went to work at the mine in the northeastern state of Meghalaya on December 13 and have been underground ever since.

"Only God's grace and some miracle can help them to be alive," Kyrmen Shylla, Meghalaya’s disaster management minister, told Reuters by telephone from capital Shillong.

The rescue operations was suspended on Sunday following flash floods from a nearby river, officials said.

Lack of sophisticated equipment

A team of about 100 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) experts have been camping at the mine site but their operations have been hampered by lack of sophisticated equipment, SK Shastri, NDRF commandant leading the operations, said.

Recommended

"The rescue operation is going on and we're trying our best. But the water inside the mine is still rising. I personally see the survival chances dwindling," Kyrmen Shylla, Meghalaya’s disaster management minister, said.

The mine is an old, illegal so-called "rat-hole mine", common in Meghalaya but dangerous as the coal is pulled out from narrow, horizontal seams.

'Please save the miners'

Workers, including children, descend hundreds of feet on bamboo ladders to dig out the coal, often leading to accidents at such mines.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, the head of India's main opposition, appealed to the prime minister for help, saying on Twitter: "15 miners have been struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks. … PM please save the miners."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province